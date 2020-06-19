UN Rights Council Adopts Resolution Condemning Racism Against People of African Descent

UN Human Rights Council (HRC) on Friday adopted a resolution condemning racial discrimination against people of African descent and the use of excessive force by police against peaceful protesters, the HRC Secretariat said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) UN Human Rights Council (HRC) on Friday adopted a resolution condemning racial discrimination against people of African descent and the use of excessive force by police against peaceful protesters, the HRC Secretariat said in a statement.

"[The 43d session of the HRC] adopts by consensus resolution strongly condemning racially discriminatory and violent practices perpetrated by law enforcement against Africans and people of African descent and excessive use of force against peaceful protests and calls on states to cooperate with preparation of report," the HRC Secretariat said via Twitter.

In the resolution, the HRC asked UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to prepare a report on systemic racism against people of African descent.

On Wednesday, the HRC held an urgent session to address systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protesters following the killing of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of US police in Minneapolis on May 25.