UN rights council appoints former ICC prosecutor to lead Ethiopia probe

A former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court will head a UN investigation into a wide range of alleged violations committed by all sides in Ethiopia's conflict, the UN said Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court will head a UN investigation into a wide range of alleged violations committed by all sides in Ethiopia's conflict, the UN said Wednesday.

Fatou Bensouda of Gambia, who served as ICC chief prosector from 2012 to 2021 is among three international experts appointed by the president of the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the rights situation in Ethiopia, the council said in a statement.