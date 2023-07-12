UN rights council condemns Quran burnings despite splits

The UN Human Rights Council voted Wednesday to condemn recent Quran burning incidents

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):The UN Human Rights Council voted Wednesday to condemn recent Quran burning incidents.

Despite overwhelming condemnation of the Muslim holy book being desecrated, the vote brought more division than unity, with countries from Europe and the Americas saying a bit more work could have resulted in a stronger, unanimous decision.

Pakistan and other Organisation of Islamic Cooperation countries brought forward a debate and resolution after an Iraqi refugee burnt pages from the Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque last month. The incident triggering a diplomatic backlash across the Muslim world.

The United Nations' top rights body backed the OIC resolution on countering religious hatred by 28 votes in favour, with 12 against and seven abstentions.