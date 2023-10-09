UN rights council holds silence for victims in Israel, Gaza

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The United Nations Human Rights Council held a moment of silence on Monday to remember the "innocent lives lost" in Israel and Gaza.

At the request of the United States, the UN's top rights body stood to honour those killed following Saturday's Hamas attack on Israel, as the council opened the final week of its current session.

"I respectfully request a moment of silence from this esteemed council, and all present here today, to honour and remember the victims of the attacks... innocent lives lost across Israel and Gaza resulting from the attacks by Hamas," said US Ambassador Michele Taylor.

"As we stand together in silence, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to promoting peace, justice and human rights across the globe. And let our silence resound as a united stand against terrorism and violence," she said.

Country representatives in the council chamber at the UN headquarters in Geneva then stood in silence.

The shocked nation has likened the surprise attack by Hamas to the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Taylor condemned the "horrific attacks carried out by Hamas on Israeli civilians", saying the "calamity" had resulted in "hundreds and hundreds of innocent civilian lives lost -- and we're still counting".

She said the United States "unequivocally condemns these heinous acts of terrorism" and extended its deepest condolences to the families affected.

The council then stood a second time, again at the request of the United States, to remember the more than 2,000 people killed by a series of earthquakes in western Afghanistan on Saturday.

"Our hearts go out to the families affected by this natural calamity," said Taylor.

Afghan villagers and volunteers on Monday helped dig for survivors as aid began trickling into the devastated region.

The Human Rights Council meets three times a year.

The 54th session, which opened on September 11, is scheduled to end on Friday.