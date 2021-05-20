UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Council To Hold May 27 Session On Israel, Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

He UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would hold a special session on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, amid deadly violence between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would hold a special session on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, amid deadly violence between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza.

The session, planned for next Thursday, will address "the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem," the council said in a statement.

The session was requested by Pakistan, which is the coordinator of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Palestinian authorities, it said.

This will mark the 30th extraordinary meeting of the UN's top rights body since its creation 15 years ago.

