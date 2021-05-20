UN rights council to hold special session on Israel, Palestinians on May 27

The UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would next week hold a special session on the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, amid deadly violence by Israeli forces in Gaza

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would next week hold a special session on the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, amid deadly violence by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The session, planned for next Thursday, is being organised at the request of Pakistan, which is the coordinator of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Palestinian authorities, a statement said.