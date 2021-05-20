UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Council To Hold Special Session On Israel, Palestinians On May 27

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

UN rights council to hold special session on Israel, Palestinians on May 27

The UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would next week hold a special session on the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, amid deadly violence by Israeli forces in Gaza

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would next week hold a special session on the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, amid deadly violence by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The session, planned for next Thursday, is being organised at the request of Pakistan, which is the coordinator of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Palestinian authorities, a statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Gaza

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

18 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

24 minutes ago

Webinar held at Islamia University to mark Palesti ..

11 minutes ago

KP govt to hold debate competitions to mark 70th a ..

11 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted to death after touching with ..

12 minutes ago

Putin to Make Decision on Talks With Biden After A ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.