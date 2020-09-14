UN rights council to host urgent debate on Belarus violence

The UN Human Rights Council agreed Monday to host an urgent debate about the deteriorating rights situation in Belarus since protests erupted over Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election as president last month

Geneva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The UN Human Rights Council agreed Monday to host an urgent debate about the deteriorating rights situation in Belarus since protests erupted over Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election as president last month.

The decision to host an urgent debate, as requested by the European Union, was taken following a vote, with 25 of the council's 47 members voting in favour, two against and 20 abstentions.

UN Human Rights Council President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger of Austria said the debate would take place on Friday.