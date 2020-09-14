UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Council To Host Urgent Debate On Belarus Violence

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 04:04 PM

Geneva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The UN Human Rights Council agreed Monday to host an urgent debate about the deteriorating rights situation in Belarus since protests erupted over Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election as president last month.

The decision to host an urgent debate, as requested by the European Union, was taken following a vote, with 25 of the council's 47 members voting in favour, two against and 20 abstentions.

UN Human Rights Council President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger of Austria said the debate would take place on Friday.

