UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Council Votes To Hold Debate On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 10:59 PM

UN rights council votes to hold debate on Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Council voted Monday to hold an urgent debate about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, further isolating Moscow which had resisted Kyiv's attempt to spotlight abuses committed in the war

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The UN Human Rights Council voted Monday to hold an urgent debate about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, further isolating Moscow which had resisted Kyiv's attempt to spotlight abuses committed in the war.

Russia's attack on Ukraine dominated the start of the UN body's main annual session in the Swiss city of Geneva, and countries rallied around Kyiv's demand to scrutinise Russia's actions.

Ukraine's ambassador in Geneva Yevheniia Filipenko warned that Russia's invasion "was an attack not only on Ukraine".

"It was an attack on every UN member state, on the United Nations and on the principles that this organisation was created to defend," she told the council.

Russia has become an international pariah since its invasion Thursday, and rejected the call for the debate and demanded the issue be put to a vote.

But 29 of the council's 47 members backed Kyiv's request, while only five voted no, including Russia and China. The remaining 13 countries abstained.

US ambassador Sheba Crocker hailed the result as proof that "Russia is totally isolated at the council".

The debate on the conflict in Ukraine is to take place Thursday, when the council will consider a draft resolution presented by Kyiv.

It calls for a high-level investigation into alleged violations committed in the conflict, dating back to 2014 when the Kremlin annexed Crimea and supported a separatist movement in Ukraine's east.

In her opening statement Monday, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said "throughout history, there have been moments of profound gravity, that cut the course of events between a 'before' and a very different, more harmful, 'after'." "We are at such a tipping point," she warned.

Her office said more than 100 civilians, including seven children, have been killed in the five days since the invasion began, warning the true toll was likely higher.

The UN refugee agency said more than half a million people have already fled into neighbouring countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who had been scheduled to address the rights council Tuesday, was forced to cancel his trip.

Russia's mission in Geneva said Monday this was because of "an unprecedented ban on his flight in the airspace of a number of EU countries".

The EU banned all Russian carriers from its airspace over the weekend.

Switzerland also decided Monday to join the harsh sanctions and closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, although it made an exception for diplomatic flights.

Lavrov will likely still address the rights council Tuesday via video message, as will his US, British and European Union counterparts.

Ukraine's top diplomat is scheduled to do the same on Wednesday.

Ukraine's raging conflict is expected to deepen the increasing polarisation seen at the council in recent years.

The main actors in the conflict are currently members of the already polarised council, including Russia, Ukraine and the United States, which rejoined last month after having been withdrawn by former president Donald Trump in 2018.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will use his speech to the council Tuesday to "spell out clearly the threat posed by Russia", his spokesman Ned price said.

Rights groups in Geneva have called on the UN General Assembly to suspend Russia's membership in the rights council over the invasion.

nl/vog/jv/imm

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Resolution United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Vote European Union Trump Geneva Same Price United States 2018 All From Refugee Top Million

Recent Stories

Opposition, a group of politically panicked people ..

Opposition, a group of politically panicked people: Ali Nawaz

41 seconds ago
 Construction of Shabirabad Johar Road started: Adm ..

Construction of Shabirabad Johar Road started: Administrator

43 seconds ago
 FBR collects Rs 3,799 bln revenues in 8 months, ex ..

FBR collects Rs 3,799 bln revenues in 8 months, exceeds target by Rs268 bln

44 seconds ago
 Javid Jabbar underscores sensitizing students abou ..

Javid Jabbar underscores sensitizing students about Dhaka Fall

46 seconds ago
 Polio drive starts in Bahawalpur, more than 0.6m c ..

Polio drive starts in Bahawalpur, more than 0.6m children to be vaccinated

48 seconds ago
 Int'l community should ensure equitable approach t ..

Int'l community should ensure equitable approach towards issues of arms control: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>