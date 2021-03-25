UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Defender Calls For Emergency Summit To Prevent Escalation Of Myanmar Violence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

UN Rights Defender Calls for Emergency Summit to Prevent Escalation of Myanmar Violence

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Thomas Andrews warned on Thursday that the country's military will further increase its violence against peaceful protesters unless the diplomatic community convenes an emergency summit of all stakeholders to support people under siege.

"Without a focused, diplomatic solution, including the hosting of an emergency summit that brings together Myanmar's neighbors and those countries with great influence in the region, I fear the situation of human rights in Myanmar will further deteriorate as the junta increases the rate of murders, enforced disappearances and torture," Andrews said in a statement.

He urged the UN member states in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, the United States and China to hold a conference bringing all actors in Mynamar, including illegally deposed parliamentarians from the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw.

The UN expert pointed out that the imposition of sanctions has left the most profitable business assets of the military intact and needs to be replaced by a robust "diplomatic offensive."

"This combined course of action ” domestic peaceful resistance, sustained pressure, and international diplomatic momentum ” will have a greater chance for success than taking up arms and will save untold numbers of lives," he said.

Andrews warned, however, that the window of opportunity to show such a response is closing, and the international community has only a short time remaining to act.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests met by the junta's deadly violence, resulting in more than 260 people having been killed since then.

