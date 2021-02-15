UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Envoy Says Myanmar Military Will Be Held Accountable Amid Clampdown On Protests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, warned the military on Sunday that the generals would answer for their transgressions.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across the country to protest the February 1 coup. The military responded by cutting off the internet and sending armored vehicles to major cities.

"It's as if the generals have declared war on the people of Myanmar: late night raids; mounting arrests; more rights stripped away; another Internet shutdown; military convoys entering communities. These are signs of desperation. Attention generals: You WILL be held accountable," Andrews tweeted.

Myanmar experienced another near-total internet shutdown in the early hours of Monday (18:30 GMT Sunday), according to NetBlocks, a traffic monitoring service. It said national connectivity was down to just 14 percent of ordinary levels.

