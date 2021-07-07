UN Rights Expert Calls for Blocking Revenue to Myanmar Junta, Banning Arms Exports

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar Tom Andrews on Wednesday called for the creation of an Emergency Coalition to reduce the revenue and weapons influx that the country's military receives, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Andrews cited five key actions the Emergency Coalition should take: significantly reduce the revenue that the junta needs to continue its reign of terror by coordinated tough targeted sanctions, including against Myanmar Oil & Gas Enterprise [and] outlaw the export of arms to the Myanmar military, as called for in last month's General Assembly resolution," the release said.

Addressing at the Human Rights Council in Geneva earlier in the day, Andrews said the military junta has committed crimes against humanity since seizing power on February 1.