UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Expert Calls For Blocking Revenue To Myanmar Junta, Banning Arms Exports

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

UN Rights Expert Calls for Blocking Revenue to Myanmar Junta, Banning Arms Exports

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar Tom Andrews on Wednesday called for the creation of an Emergency Coalition to reduce the revenue and weapons influx that the country's military receives, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Andrews cited five key actions the Emergency Coalition should take: significantly reduce the revenue that the junta needs to continue its reign of terror by coordinated tough targeted sanctions, including against Myanmar Oil & Gas Enterprise [and] outlaw the export of arms to the Myanmar military, as called for in last month's General Assembly resolution," the release said.

Addressing at the Human Rights Council in Geneva earlier in the day, Andrews said the military junta has committed crimes against humanity since seizing power on February 1.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Oil Geneva Enterprise Myanmar February Gas

Recent Stories

World passes 'tragic milestone' of four million Co ..

2 minutes ago

30 kanal state land retrieved

2 minutes ago

ECP to make electoral process more inclusive: CEC

2 minutes ago

House burglars gang busted

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iran&#039;s Chargé d&# ..

16 minutes ago

Trump to Announce Lawsuits Against Twitter, Facebo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.