UN Rights Expert To Travel To Sri Lanka In August To Assess Freedom Of Religion - OHCHR

UN Rights Expert to Travel to Sri Lanka in August to Assess Freedom of Religion - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) UN Special Rapporteur Ahmed Shaheed will travel to Sri Lanka this week to examine the state of freedom of religion or belief in that country, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed, will carry out an official visit to Sri Lanka, from 15 to 26 August 2019," the release said.

OHCHR said Shaheed will meet with Sri Lankan officials, members of religious or belief communities, civil society and the UN representatives.

The UN Special Rapporteur will assess progress achieved in the implementation of recommendations made in 2005 and identify emerging challenges to the enjoyment of the freedom of religion in Sri Lanka, the release said.

On April 21, Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka was hit by a series of deadly bombings in which more than 250 people were killed. The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to the 2012 census in Sri Lanka, about 70 percent of the nation's population of around 22 million are Buddhist, 12.6 percent Hindu, 9.7 percent Muslim and 7.6 percent Christian.

