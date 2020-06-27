UN Rights Expert Urges EU to Consider Action to Counter Israeli Annexation Plans - OHCHR

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories Michael Lynk is urging the European Union to take decisive action to prevent or punish the proposed Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Friday.

"The independent expert said the international community, and particularly the European Union, must take concerted action to counter the proposal and ensure accountability for such serious breaches of international law," the statement said.

Lynx said that the European Union should detail the political, diplomatic and economic consequences it will implement if Israel goes ahead with the annexation plans.

"Should Israel proceed with any form of annexation after 1 July - even if it is 'annexation-lite', consisting of several settlement blocs instead of the announced 30 percent of the West Bank - the European Union must lead the world in imposing accountability measures," Lynk added.

An Israeli cabinet discussion on the proposed annexation has been set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for July 1.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to abandon its annexation plan and urged the parties to commit to dialogue with the support of the international community.