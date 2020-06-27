UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Expert Urges EU To Consider Action To Counter Israeli Annexation Plans - OHCHR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:14 AM

UN Rights Expert Urges EU to Consider Action to Counter Israeli Annexation Plans - OHCHR

UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories Michael Lynk is urging the European Union to take decisive action to prevent or punish the proposed Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories Michael Lynk is urging the European Union to take decisive action to prevent or punish the proposed Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Friday.

"The independent expert said the international community, and particularly the European Union, must take concerted action to counter the proposal and ensure accountability for such serious breaches of international law," the statement said.

Lynx said that the European Union should detail the political, diplomatic and economic consequences it will implement if Israel goes ahead with the annexation plans.

"Should Israel proceed with any form of annexation after 1 July - even if it is 'annexation-lite', consisting of several settlement blocs instead of the announced 30 percent of the West Bank - the European Union must lead the world in imposing accountability measures," Lynk added.

An Israeli cabinet discussion on the proposed annexation has been set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for July 1.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to abandon its annexation plan and urged the parties to commit to dialogue with the support of the international community.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Israel European Union Bank Lead July Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

NDMA delivers 603 ventilators to country's hospita ..

20 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment: NAB files reference agains ..

21 minutes ago

US Restricts Visas of Chinese Officials for 'Under ..

21 minutes ago

Florida bans alcohol consumption in bars as virus ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.