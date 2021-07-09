UN Rights Expert Urges to Classify Israeli Settlements As War Crimes

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory Michael Lynk on Friday called on the international community to designate Israeli settlements as war crimes.

"It is a tragic paradox that, while the Israeli settlements are clearly prohibited by international law, the international community has been remarkably reluctant to enforce its own laws," Lynk said in a statement.

He said the Israeli settlements violate the prohibition against the transfer by an occupying power of parts of civilian population into an occupied territory, designated as a war crime under the Rome Statute.