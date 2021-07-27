UN Rights Expert Urges UNSC to Demand Ceasefire in Myanmar Amid COVID-19 - Statement

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council and member states to push for an immediate ceasefire amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council and member states to push for an immediate ceasefire amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

"The UN must act immediately to halt the military junta's attacks, harassment, and detentions in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis," Andrews said in a statement. "Member States with influence on Myanmar's State Administrative Council must follow passage of a UN resolution by urging an immediate cessation of attacks."

According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Myanmar's military has killed at least 931 people and is currently holding at least 5,630 in arbitrary detention.

The military has also conducted at least 260 attacks against health-care personnel and facilities, murdering at least 18 people. In addition, arrests warrants have been issued for over 600 health workers, and at least 67 are currently being held by the military, the OHCHR said.

Andrews urged UN Security Council member states to use all available tools to demand that the junta immediately ceases its attacks against healthcare workers desperately needed to combat the pandemic in Myanmar.

The UN expert called on the council to pass a resolution similar to the one adopted in February, calling for ceasefires in all countries with conflict to allow for the safe distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, focusing specifically on Myanmar.