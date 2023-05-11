UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Experts Appalled By Taliban's 'brutal' Punishment Announcement In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 11:18 PM

UN rights experts appalled by Taliban's 'brutal' punishment announcement in Afghanistan

UN human rights experts Thursday expressed alarm at a recent announcement by the de facto Supreme Court in Afghanistan sanctioning the use of punishments including stoning, flogging and burying under a wall

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :UN human rights experts Thursday expressed alarm at a recent announcement by the de facto Supreme Court in Afghanistan sanctioning the use of punishments including stoning, flogging and burying under a wall.

"Stoning people to death or burying them under a wall constitutes torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment," the experts said in a joint statement. "These cruel punishments are contrary to international law." The urgent call from the 10 Special Rapporteurs and members of the Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls, came in response to an announcement by the Taliban-appointed Supreme Court in favour of punishments, including stoning, flogging and burying people under a wall.

The de facto deputy chief of the court announced on May 4 that they had sentenced 175 individuals to "retribution in kind" punishments, and 37 to be stoned. Dozens of others were condemned to "crimes against God" punishments such as lashing, said the press statement.

The experts, including the Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennett, noted that "women are more likely to be sentenced to death by stoning, due to deeply entrenched discrimination and stereotypes against them� held by the exclusively male judiciary".

They said that stoning or being buried alive under a wall, constituted torture, or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

According to a recent report by the UN Assistance Mission in the country, UNAMA, 274 men, 58 women and two boys have been publicly flogged and one judicially sanctioned execution has been carried out within the last six months alone.

Both the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, to which Afghanistan is a state party, prohibit torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment.

Afghanistan is also a state party to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, which outlaws discrimination against women as well as "prejudices and customary and all other practices which are based on the idea of the inferiority or the superiority of either of the sexes or on stereotyped roles for men and women." The experts expressed serious concerns about the fairness of trials preceding corporal punishment and death sentences.

"We urge the de facto authorities to immediately establish a moratorium on the death penalty and all forms of corporal punishment" including flogging and amputation, "each of which constitute torture or another form of cruel and inhuman punishment," the experts said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Supreme Court United Nations Male May Women God All From Court

Recent Stories

Missile Hits Residential Building in Israel, Leavi ..

Missile Hits Residential Building in Israel, Leaving 1 Dead, 7 More Injured - Me ..

31 seconds ago
 Sindh, KP victorious in Blind T20 Super League

Sindh, KP victorious in Blind T20 Super League

2 minutes ago
 Court issues written order regarding indictment of ..

Court issues written order regarding indictment of Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Nurses Day to be observed on Friday

Int'l Nurses Day to be observed on Friday

2 minutes ago
 UN chief warns Israel must 'abide by its obligatio ..

UN chief warns Israel must 'abide by its obligations' under international law

2 minutes ago
 Israel Violated International Law Investigating De ..

Israel Violated International Law Investigating Death of Al Jazeera Journalist - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.