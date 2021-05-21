UN Rights Experts Call For ICC Probe Into Attacks on Civilians in Israel, Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) UN human rights experts urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation into the attacks on civilians and other violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip and Israel, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday.

"The experts urged the ICC to investigate acts by all parties which violate the Rome Statute, especially war crimes, including targeting of civilians, the massive and indiscriminate violations of the right to adequate housing, and to investigate acts and policies that have taken place during the conflict, or have contributed to it, that may amount to the crime of apartheid and crimes against humanity," the statement said.