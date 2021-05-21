UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Experts Call For ICC Probe Into Attacks On Civilians In Israel, Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:34 PM

UN Rights Experts Call For ICC Probe Into Attacks on Civilians in Israel, Gaza

UN human rights experts urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation into the attacks on civilians and other violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip and Israel, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) UN human rights experts urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation into the attacks on civilians and other violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip and Israel, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Friday.

"The experts urged the ICC to investigate acts by all parties which violate the Rome Statute, especially war crimes, including targeting of civilians, the massive and indiscriminate violations of the right to adequate housing, and to investigate acts and policies that have taken place during the conflict, or have contributed to it, that may amount to the crime of apartheid and crimes against humanity," the statement said.

Related Topics

ICC United Nations Israel Gaza Rome May Criminals All Court Housing

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet didn't approve hike in power tariff: Spoke ..

45 seconds ago

Palestine Solidarity Day observed nationwide

46 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Calls on BBC to Avoid Repeating ..

4 minutes ago

Pak-China relations getting stronger day by day : ..

4 minutes ago

Russian National Ice Hockey Team Defeats Czech Tea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.