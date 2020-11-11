UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Experts Call For Immediate Withdrawal Of Mercenaries In Karabakh - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:36 PM

UN Rights Experts Call for Immediate Withdrawal of Mercenaries in Karabakh - Statement

UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) experts on Wednesday called on all sides and countries involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to urgently withdraw all mercenaries and halt further recruitment

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) experts on Wednesday called on all sides and countries involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to urgently withdraw all mercenaries and halt further recruitment.

"We call strongly on the sides, and the states supporting them, to immediately withdraw any mercenaries and related actors and not to engage in further recruitment, funding and deployment," the experts said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations All

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi visits new refuelling, shipping po ..

6 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021 and NAVDE ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Tram lifts 32 mn riders in 6 years of operat ..

21 minutes ago

FCA launches 4 initiatives for societal structure

1 hour ago

UNFPA, FOCP join to reduce cervical cancer burden ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Digital School to pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.