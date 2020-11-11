UN Rights Experts Call for Immediate Withdrawal of Mercenaries in Karabakh - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) experts on Wednesday called on all sides and countries involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to urgently withdraw all mercenaries and halt further recruitment.

"We call strongly on the sides, and the states supporting them, to immediately withdraw any mercenaries and related actors and not to engage in further recruitment, funding and deployment," the experts said in a statement.