UN Rights Experts Call On Biden Administration To Close Guantanamo Prison - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:09 PM

UN Rights Experts Call on Biden Administration to Close Guantanamo Prison - Statement

Experts from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement on Monday calling on the incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Experts from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement on Monday calling on the incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

"We appeal to the US authorities to prosecute, in full compliance with human rights law, the individuals held at Guantanamo Bay or, alternatively, immediately release or repatriate them while respecting the principle of non-refoulement," the experts said. "With a new administration coming into office in the United States and as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Guantanamo must finally be closed forever."

More Stories From World

