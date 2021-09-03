UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Experts Call On States To Protect Journalists In Afghanistan - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:42 PM

UN Rights Experts Call on States to Protect Journalists in Afghanistan - Statement

A group of UN human rights experts on Friday called on the international community to protect media workers in Afghanistan at risk of persecution for their work since the Taliban movement's (banned in Russia) takeover

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) A group of UN human rights experts on Friday called on the international community to protect media workers in Afghanistan at risk of persecution for their work since the Taliban movement's (banned in Russia) takeover.

"All governments must take strong and swift action to protect Afghan journalists who face persecution, including by expediting visas, assisting with evacuation and keeping their borders open for those who wish to leave Afghanistan," the experts said in a statement.

According to the experts, reports of killings of journalists and their family members, intimidation and home raids have "sharply increased" over the recent months.

The experts stressed they are particularly worried about female journalists in Afghanistan who face systematic human rights violations for working in the media or for simply being a woman in public life.

The statement, penned by Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of expression, Clement Voule, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, the Working Group on discrimination against women, among others, also called on the UN Human Rights Council to form an investigative and monitoring body that will seek to ensure accountability for all human rights abuses and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and the civilian government collapsed on August 15, there has been grave concern over free reporting and safety of journalists, especially female ones. More than 90 media outlets are said to have shut down.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia August Women Family Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Nielsen wins again as Roglic keeps Vuelta lead

Nielsen wins again as Roglic keeps Vuelta lead

2 minutes ago
 Occupied Kashmir tensions spike after freedom icon ..

Occupied Kashmir tensions spike after freedom icon's death

2 minutes ago
 NHL Players to Compete in Beijing 2022 Olympics - ..

NHL Players to Compete in Beijing 2022 Olympics - IIHF

2 minutes ago
 Iran Must Halt Imminent Execution of Kurdish Priso ..

Iran Must Halt Imminent Execution of Kurdish Prisoner - UN Human Rights Office

25 minutes ago
 Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors withi ..

Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors within 48 hrs: official

25 minutes ago
 Biden to tour New Orleans hurricane damage

Biden to tour New Orleans hurricane damage

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.