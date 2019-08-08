UN Rights Experts Call On US to Prevent Further Hate, Gun Violence - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The US government should undertake rapid action to ensure that all people are equally protected under the human rights law and prevent further tragedies such as two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left at least 31 people dead, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Following the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the USA must take swift and decisive action that demonstrates its commitment to human rights, including the right to equal protection under the law," the release said.

A group of UN human rights experts in the release said that the United States should recognize the direct effect that racist language used by politicians has in promoting violence against ethnic and religious minorities.

"The increasing use of divisive language and attempts to marginalize racial, ethnic and religious minorities in political speech has functioned as a call to action, facilitating violence, intolerance and bigotry," the experts said.

The UN experts added that the inaction of US leaders to address the acts of domestic terrorism aggravates these politicians' "complicity in the violence" and called on Washington to urgently tackle racism, intolerance and bigotry "as a matter of white supremacy."

On Saturday morning, dozens of people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso. The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old white supremacist Patrick Crusius.

In another mass shooting incident on Sunday, a gunman killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio. Police said they neutralized the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, in less than a minute.