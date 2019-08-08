UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Experts Call On US To Prevent Further Hate, Gun Violence - OHCHR

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

UN Rights Experts Call On US to Prevent Further Hate, Gun Violence - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The US government should undertake rapid action to ensure that all people are equally protected under the human rights law and prevent further tragedies such as two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left at least 31 people dead, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Following the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the USA must take swift and decisive action that demonstrates its commitment to human rights, including the right to equal protection under the law," the release said.

A group of UN human rights experts in the release said that the United States should recognize the direct effect that racist language used by politicians has in promoting violence against ethnic and religious minorities.

"The increasing use of divisive language and attempts to marginalize racial, ethnic and religious minorities in political speech has functioned as a call to action, facilitating violence, intolerance and bigotry," the experts said.

The UN experts added that the inaction of US leaders to address the acts of domestic terrorism aggravates these politicians' "complicity in the violence" and called on Washington to urgently tackle racism, intolerance and bigotry "as a matter of white supremacy."

On Saturday morning, dozens of people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso. The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old white supremacist Patrick Crusius.

In another mass shooting incident on Sunday, a gunman killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio. Police said they neutralized the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, in less than a minute.

Related Topics

USA Dead Fire Police United Nations Washington Dayton El Paso United States Sunday All Government Walmart

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

3 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

58 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.