UN Rights Experts Concerned After Houthi Court in Yemen Issues 30 Death Sentences - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) UN human rights experts have expressed concerned over the fate of 30 men sentenced to the death penalty by Houthi authorities in Yemen United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Friday.

"We are deeply alarmed by the imposition of the death penalty on 30 people by the Specialised First Instance Criminal Court of the de facto authorities in Sanaa," Shamdasani said.

The spokesperson said the sentenced individuals - mostly academics, politicians and students - were linked to the Islah party, which is known for being critical of Houthi rebels.

According to information obtained by the OHCHR, the convicted individuals were subjected to unlawful detention and torture in custody.

They were sentenced to death on Tuesday.

The UN experts called on the Appellate Court to pay attention to the allegations of torture and ill-treatment of those sentenced, as well as violations of fair trial and due process rights, Shamdasani added.

According to the OHCHR, the 30 men were arrested by Houthis in 2016 and charged in April 2017 with allegations of participating in an organized armed group aimed at carrying out attacks on security personnel and popular committees linked to the Houthi rebels and providing intelligence to adversaries.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.