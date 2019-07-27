UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Experts Condemn Israeli's Demolitions Of Palestinian Homes In Sur Bahir - OHCHR

UN human rights experts have expressed grave concern over the recent demolitions of Palestinian constructions by the Israeli authorities in the Sur Bahir community in East Jerusalem, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) UN human rights experts have expressed grave concern over the recent demolitions of Palestinian constructions by the Israeli authorities in the Sur Bahir community in East Jerusalem, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

On Monday, Israel started demolishing houses in the Sur Bahir community in East Jerusalem. The Israeli authorities said they undertook the actions because of security considerations and because the structures were built too close to the separation barrier.

"Two UN human rights experts have condemned Israel's demolition of 10 buildings comprising approximately 70 housing units in Sur Baher, a Palestinian neighborhood of East Jerusalem," the OHCHR said in a press release on Friday.

These demolitions are a part of a larger pattern of home destructions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the release said. A total of 63 housing units have been demolished by Israelis so far in the area in 2019, which shows an increase in such practice compared to 37 units affected over the same period in 2018.

According to the release, the apartment buildings were built with proper construction permits issued by the Palestinian authorities and were located in the area which is technically within the West Bank but lies on the Jerusalem side of the separation wall.

Israel issued demolition warrants based on a 2011 military directive that prohibits construction within 250 meters of the separation barrier.

"What is required in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are fair and equitable planning policies for the construction of housing," the UN experts said in the release.

The United Nations, the European Union and human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized Israel, saying its demolition and seizing practices qualify are in violation of international laws.

