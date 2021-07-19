UN Rights Experts Say Activists Under Siege in Myanmar, Call for Sanctions - Statement

UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar Tom Andrews on Monday expressed concern about human rights defenders in the country and called for imposing sanctions and an arms embargo against the Myanmar military

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar Tom Andrews on Monday expressed concern about human rights defenders in the country and called for imposing sanctions and an arms embargo against the Myanmar military.

Andrews and Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor said they had received credible information that the defenders in Myanmar are being forced into hiding after arrest warrants were issued against them for criminalizing the spread of any information regarding the illegitimacy of the February military coup in the country.

"It is critical that nations stand with and for the besieged people of Myanmar who are being held hostage by an illegal military junta. It is time for strong, focused and coordinate action that includes economic sanctions and an arms embargo," Andrews said in a statement.

According to the experts, the homes of those right defenders who fled were raided and possessions were seized. Meanwhile, those activists unable to leave have been arbitrarily arrested, and lawyers representing them have also been detained.

"Since the coup, and despite enforced internet blackouts along with difficulties accessing basic resources, especially for defenders forced into hiding or living in rural areas, they have been documenting the mass violations being perpetrated by the military. As a result, they have been targeted," Lawlor said.

The experts said more than 892 people had been killed in Myanmar since the coup on February 1.

Andrews and Lawlor called for a more unified international solidarity with human rights defenders to avoid further attacks in Myanmar.