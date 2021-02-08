UN Rights Experts Urge 57 Countries to Repatriate Nationals From Camps in Syria - OHCHR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) United Nations human rights experts called on 57 countries to repatriate their nationals from the Al-Hawl and Roj refugee camps in northeast Syria amid the worsening security and humanitarian conditions there, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Monday.

"UN human rights experts expressed serious concerns at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation at the Al-Hawl and Roj camps in northeast Syria - home to over 64,000 people, mostly women and children - and urged 57 States whose nationals are held there to repatriate them without delay," OHCHR said in a statement.

The experts issued letters to the 57 governments that have their nationals in the camps, recalling the need for repatriation and justice for all the victims of violations of human rights in the region.

"Thousands of people held in the camps are exposed to violence, exploitation, abuse and deprivation in conditions and treatment that may well amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," the experts said.

They also expressed concern at a data collection process that took place in July, during which "highly personal' and "unique" information was gathered from women and children.

The experts said the exercise aimed to identify third-country nationals who may pose a security risk so that states of origin may use the data to decide the further course of action, including trial, repatriation, children's separation from their families and male children detention.