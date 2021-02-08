UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Experts Urge 57 Countries To Repatriate Nationals From Camps In Syria - OHCHR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

UN Rights Experts Urge 57 Countries to Repatriate Nationals From Camps in Syria - OHCHR

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) United Nations human rights experts called on 57 countries to repatriate their nationals from the Al-Hawl and Roj refugee camps in northeast Syria amid the worsening security and humanitarian conditions there, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Monday.

"UN human rights experts expressed serious concerns at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation at the Al-Hawl and Roj camps in northeast Syria - home to over 64,000 people, mostly women and children - and urged 57 States whose nationals are held there to repatriate them without delay," OHCHR said in a statement.

The experts issued letters to the 57 governments that have their nationals in the camps, recalling the need for repatriation and justice for all the victims of violations of human rights in the region.

"Thousands of people held in the camps are exposed to violence, exploitation, abuse and deprivation in conditions and treatment that may well amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," the experts said.

They also expressed concern at a data collection process that took place in July, during which "highly personal' and "unique" information was gathered from women and children.

The experts said the exercise aimed to identify third-country nationals who may pose a security risk so that states of origin may use the data to decide the further course of action, including trial, repatriation, children's separation from their families and male children detention.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Male May July Women All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms regulatory committee on ..

22 minutes ago

290 ,000 visitors to Dubai Safari Park during 3 mo ..

52 minutes ago

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

1 hour ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.