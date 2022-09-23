MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) UN human rights experts condemned on Thursday the death of Mahsa Amini, whose death led to civil unrest across Iran, and urged the Iranian government to hold an independent and prompt investigation.

"We strongly condemn the use of physical violence against women and the denial of fundamental human dignity when enforcing compulsory hijab policies ordained by State authorities. We call on the Iranian authorities to hold an independent, impartial, and prompt investigation into Ms Amini's death, make the findings of the investigation public and hold all perpetrators accountable," the experts said in a statement published on UN Human Rights Office's website.

The experts also denounced police violence against protesters, the statement added.

The experts noted that after the protests began, there was a mass shutdown of the internet in the country, which is the third such act in the last year in Iran.

"Iran must repeal all legislation and policies that discriminate on the grounds of sex and gender, in line with international human rights standards," the experts said.

On September 13, Mahsa Amini was detained by Iran's so-called morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Three days later, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers had beaten her on the head. People in different cities of the country launched a series of mass protests. Moreover, some Iranian women published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair, as well as burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

On September 17, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to Amini's family.