UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Experts Urge Iran To Hold Independent Investigation Into Amini's Death

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UN Rights Experts Urge Iran to Hold Independent Investigation Into Amini's Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) UN human rights experts condemned on Thursday the death of Mahsa Amini, whose death led to civil unrest across Iran, and urged the Iranian government to hold an independent and prompt investigation.

"We strongly condemn the use of physical violence against women and the denial of fundamental human dignity when enforcing compulsory hijab policies ordained by State authorities. We call on the Iranian authorities to hold an independent, impartial, and prompt investigation into Ms Amini's death, make the findings of the investigation public and hold all perpetrators accountable," the experts said in a statement published on UN Human Rights Office's website.

The experts also denounced police violence against protesters, the statement added.

The experts noted that after the protests began, there was a mass shutdown of the internet in the country, which is the third such act in the last year in Iran.

"Iran must repeal all legislation and policies that discriminate on the grounds of sex and gender, in line with international human rights standards," the experts said.

On September 13, Mahsa Amini was detained by Iran's so-called morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Three days later, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers had beaten her on the head. People in different cities of the country launched a series of mass protests. Moreover, some Iranian women published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair, as well as burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

On September 17, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to Amini's family.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Police United Nations Iran Social Media Young Tehran September Women Family All Government

Recent Stories

Babar Azam 110*, Mohammad Rizwan 88* as Pakistan d ..

Babar Azam 110*, Mohammad Rizwan 88* as Pakistan defeats England by ten-wicket

14 minutes ago
 Belarus Says Events in Ukraine 'Not Sudden,' Resul ..

Belarus Says Events in Ukraine 'Not Sudden,' Result of West Ignoring Security Co ..

13 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Thwarted Suicide Bomber Attack in ..

US CENTCOM Says Thwarted Suicide Bomber Attack in Syria on September 20 - Statem ..

13 minutes ago
 Big emitters must move to create formal mechanism ..

Big emitters must move to create formal mechanism to finance losses: Sherry Rehm ..

14 minutes ago
 Govt always ready to talk with opposition for reso ..

Govt always ready to talk with opposition for resolving public interest issues: ..

14 minutes ago
 EU Set to Approve New Package of Anti-Russia Sanct ..

EU Set to Approve New Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions - Borrell

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.