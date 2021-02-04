UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Experts Urge US To End Use Of Private Migrant Detention Centers - OHCHR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

The UN Working Group on the use of mercenaries called on the administration of President Joe Biden to end the reliance on for-profit migrant detention centers, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The UN Working Group on the use of mercenaries called on the administration of President Joe Biden to end the reliance on for-profit migrant detention centers, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Thursday.

The group of experts welcomed Biden's decision to stop using privately run Federal prisons, but stated that given the multitude of incarceration in the United Nations, it would benefit only "the very small percentage of federal prisoners," excluding vulnerable migrants.

"The experts urged the US government to "eliminate all for-profit detention facilities," saying that "detainees should not become units for profit," the statement said.

