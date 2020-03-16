UN Rights Experts Warn Against Abusing Coronavirus Security Measures to Stifle Dissent

Emergency declarations to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic must not be used to target dissident groups or human rights workers under the guise of protecting public health, United Nations human rights experts said in a joint press release on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Emergency declarations to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic must not be used to target dissident groups or human rights workers under the guise of protecting public health, United Nations human rights experts said in a joint press release on Monday.

"Emergency declarations based on the COVID-19 outbreak should not be used as a basis to target particular groups, minorities, or individuals. It should not function as a cover for repressive action under the guise of protecting health nor should it be used to silence the work of human rights defenders," the release said.

The human rights experts warned that some nations and state security institutions may find the use of emergency powers attractive because their excessive use may become a part of the political and legal systems.

"To prevent such excessive powers to become hardwired into legal and political systems, restrictions should be narrowly tailored and should be the least intrusive means to protect public health," the release added.

The group of human rights experts consisted of 13 United Nations officials known as "special rapporteurs" and senior officials of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.