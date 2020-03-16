UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Experts Warn Against Abusing Coronavirus Security Measures To Stifle Dissent

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:10 PM

UN Rights Experts Warn Against Abusing Coronavirus Security Measures to Stifle Dissent

Emergency declarations to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic must not be used to target dissident groups or human rights workers under the guise of protecting public health, United Nations human rights experts said in a joint press release on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Emergency declarations to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic must not be used to target dissident groups or human rights workers under the guise of protecting public health, United Nations human rights experts said in a joint press release on Monday.

"Emergency declarations based on the COVID-19 outbreak should not be used as a basis to target particular groups, minorities, or individuals. It should not function as a cover for repressive action under the guise of protecting health nor should it be used to silence the work of human rights defenders," the release said.

The human rights experts warned that some nations and state security institutions may find the use of emergency powers attractive because their excessive use may become a part of the political and legal systems.

"To prevent such excessive powers to become hardwired into legal and political systems, restrictions should be narrowly tailored and should be the least intrusive means to protect public health," the release added.

The group of human rights experts consisted of 13 United Nations officials known as "special rapporteurs" and senior officials of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Related Topics

United Nations May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

26 minutes ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

27 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Minister orders corona isolation ward at police li ..

27 seconds ago

52-bed isolation wards set up in Matiari for coron ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.