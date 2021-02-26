(@FahadShabbir)

UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) experts on Friday warned the Myanmar military of international accountability for violent crimes committed against peaceful demonstrators and journalists in the anti-coup protests

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) experts on Friday warned the Myanmar military of international accountability for violent crimes committed against peaceful demonstrators and journalists in the anti-coup protests.

"We warn the military junta that those who are responsible for repression and killing of peaceful protesters, as well as the detention of government officials and journalists, will be held accountable before international jurisdictions," the experts said in a statement.

According to the OHCHR, at least five protesters have died, and 700 people including State counselor Suu Kyi and President Win Myint have been detained since the February 1 Mynamar's military seizure of power.

Massive demonstrations, triggered by the coup, have seen a number of journalists being arbitrarily detained and subjected to deliberate attacks by military forces, the UN rights office said.

"Deliberate attacks on journalists and their arbitrary detention are serious violations of international human rights law and must immediately stop," the experts said.

They also noted that the "unlawful" cybersecurity bill, already passed or planned to be passed, which will give the military access to user information, would violate Myanmar peoples' right to privacy.

The experts also reiterated their call on the military to immediately end the use of force against peaceful protesters and restore democratic institutions in the country.