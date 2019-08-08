UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Experts Welcome Saudi Arabia's Decision To Loosen Restrictions On Women

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:46 PM

United Nations human rights experts welcomed Saudi Arabia's recent decision to loosen several restrictions imposed on women under the so-called "guardianship" system, but they say more such steps are needed, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) United Nations human rights experts welcomed Saudi Arabia's recent decision to loosen several restrictions imposed on women under the so-called "guardianship" system, but they say more such steps are needed, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Thursday.

"Royal decrees allowing all Saudi women to apply for passports and women aged 21 and above to travel independently without their guardians' permission have been welcomed by UN rights experts," OHCHR said in a press release.

However, the experts said Saudi women continue to face numerous restrictions under the guardianship system that negates their fundamental human rights and their dignity.

UN Special Rapporteur on Privacy Joseph Cannataci expressed concern over the technological tools and applications allowing male guardians to extend their control of women to the digital sphere and to restrict their freedom of movement.

The group of UN experts urged the Saudi government to fulfill its pledge to fully abolish the male guardianship system as promised at the UN Human Rights Council in March 2019.

