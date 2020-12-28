UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Office Calls For Early Release Of Saudi Women's Activist - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:18 PM

UN Rights Office Calls for Early Release of Saudi Women's Activist - Statement

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) called in a statement for the early release of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul after she was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) called in a statement for the early release of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul after she was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison.

Earlier in the day, media reported Hathloul was sentenced to five years and eight months in jail under Saudi counterterrorism law, which has drawn international criticism for its broad definition of terrorism. Hathloul has only three months to serve after the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence and backdated the start of the jail term to May 2018.

"Conviction and [five years and eight months] sentence handed down to prominent women's rights campaigner Loujain al-Hathloul already arbitrarily detained for [two and a half years,] is also deeply troubling," the OHCHR said via Twitter.

"We understand early release is possible, and strongly encourage it as matter of urgency."

A longtime activist, Hathloul was first detained in 2014 for manifesting against the now-lifted Saudi ban on female drivers. She has also spoken out against the male guardianship law that barred women from traveling abroad without the permission of a male relative, which was eased last year.

Hathloul was arrested in May 2018.

The rights of women in Saudi Arabia, an ultraconservative kingdom on the Arabian peninsula, have been limited even in comparison to other nations across the Muslim world. Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized Saudi authorities for suppressing women's rights activists.

Related Topics

World United Nations Jail Twitter Saudi Male Saudi Arabia May Women 2018 Muslim Media From Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

24 minutes ago

German care home workers given five times vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Govt working on targeted subsidies to provide chea ..

3 minutes ago

30 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in H ..

3 minutes ago

Zartaj stresses to resolve political issues in Par ..

3 minutes ago

MNA express grief over Senator Kulsoom demise

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.