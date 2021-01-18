UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Office Calls For Navalny's Immediate Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:59 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The United Nations human rights office said Monday it was deeply troubled by the arrest of Alexei Navalny, and called for the Russian opposition leader's immediate release.

"We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Alexei Navalny, and call for his immediate release and for his due process rights to be respected in line with the rule of law.

We reiterate our call for a thorough and impartial investigation into his poisoning," UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office said in a tweet.

