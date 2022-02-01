UN Human Rights Office Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani expressed concern on Tuesday over the abduction of six individuals earlier in January in the Afghan capital city of Kabul following recent women's rights protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UN Human Rights Office Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani expressed concern on Tuesday over the abduction of six individuals earlier in January in the Afghan capital city of Kabul following recent women's rights protests.

According to the spokeswoman, on January 19, Parwana Ibrahim Khil and her brother-in-law were abducted while traveling in Kabul, while Tamana Paryani and her three sisters disappeared from their home. Both women had taken part in a peaceful demonstration on January 16 calling for respect of women's rights.

"We are very alarmed at the continued disappearance of six people who were abducted in Kabul two weeks ago in connection with the recent women's rights protests... Despite the de facto authorities' announcement on Saturday of an investigation into the disappearance of these individuals, there is still no confirmed information on their whereabouts," Shamdasani told a press briefing in Geneva.

She also called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) "to publicly report on the findings of their investigation into the abduction and disappearance of these women activists and their relatives, to take all possible measures to ensure their safe and immediate release, and to hold those responsible to account."

After the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the international community repeatedly expressed concern for women's rights in Afghanistan under the rule of the movement, which, in turn, pledged to ensure that the rights of women are respected. Afghan women have staged several protests in the country since the Taliban came to power to demand a slew of rights, including to work and education.