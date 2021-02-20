UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Office Concerned by Fate of Civilians in Yemen's Marib, Urges Ceasefire

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about the plight of civilians the Marib governorate in Yemen amid the Houthi rebels' advance there and urged all parties to cease the hostilities, spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about the plight of civilians the Marib governorate in Yemen amid the Houthi rebels' advance there and urged all parties to cease the hostilities, spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement on Friday.

"We are increasingly concerned for the fate of civilians in Marib governorate in northern Yemen, including at least 800,000 internally displaced people, amid an escalation in hostilities as Houthi forces," Throssell said. "We also call on all parties to the conflict to agree to a ceasefire and return to the negotiating table."

Throssell said that with the fighting escalating, several thousand internally displaced people were forced to flee from the mountain district of Sirwah towards Marib City. She explained that if frontlines continue to move towards the city, hundreds of thousands of civilians might be left with no choice but to leave the area.

"Given the potentially disastrous humanitarian consequences, we call on all parties to the conflict to de-escalate the situation," Throssel said.

She also stated that the UN human rights office is currently verifying information about recent civilians casualties in Marib and urged the parties to the conflict to protect civilians.

Earlier, dozens of people were killed and injured as a result of an offensive launched by the Hotuhi movement against positions of the internationally-recognized government's troops in Marib.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of mostly Arab states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the Hadi-led government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part of the country's north, including the capital of Sanaa.

