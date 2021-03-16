UrduPoint.com
UN Rights Office Says At Least 149 Peaceful Protesters Killed By Myanmar Security Forces

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:17 PM

At least 149 peaceful protesters have been killed since the military coup in Myanmar in February as a result of actions by security forces, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Tuesday

"At least 149 people have been arbitrarily deprived of their lives since February 1, as a result of unlawful use of lethal force against peaceful protestors in Myanmar," Shamdasani said. "Of these, at least 11 were killed on Monday, and 57 over the weekend."

Shamdasani said the United Nations had "many more" reports of killings that have not been confirmed yet.

Additionally, more than 2,084 people have been arbitrarily detained, and at least five deaths have occurred in custody, with at least two victims' bodies having shown signs of "severe physical abuse," Shamdasani pointed out.

"We are deeply disturbed that the crackdown continues to intensify, and we again call on the military to stop killing and detaining protestors," she said.

Shamdassani reiterated the call by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on all actors with influence to take measures to end the state violence against the Myanmar people.

