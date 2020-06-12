UN Rights Panel Demands US Take Immediate Reforms to Eliminate Structural Racism by Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The US government should implement immediate reforms to eliminate structural discrimination by police, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said in a statement on Friday.

"[The committee] urges the Government of the United States of America, State and local authorities to take immediate and appropriate reforms aimed at eliminating racially disparate impacts or structural discrimination in the police and the criminal justice system, taking into account the rights of victims of racially motivated crime," the statement said.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he is finalizing an executive order to encourage law enforcement departments to implement "current standards" amid nationwide protests sparked by the May 25 police killing of African American George Floyd.

The UN panel expressed concerns by the continued practice of racial profiling and the excessive use by law enforcement officials against racial and ethnic minorities in the United States.

The committee is alarmed by the recurrence of killings of unarmed African Americans by police officers and individuals over the years, the statement said.

The UN body called on the United States to fully respect its international obligations, in particular those arising from the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Meanwhile, the committee has recommended to US authorities of all levels to ensure a wide dissemination of the Convention in training and education curricula for law enforcement officials.

On May 25, Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody. A video of the arrest showed Derek Chauvin - a white police officer - pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident caused a public outcry, sparking mass protests against racism and police violence.