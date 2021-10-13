UrduPoint.com

UN Rights Report Warns Of N. Korea 'starvation Risk'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:07 PM

UN rights report warns of N. Korea 'starvation risk'

North Korea's most vulnerable are "at risk of starvation" with the economy worsening due to a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, and UN sanctions imposed over the country's nuclear programmes should be eased, a UN human rights expert said Wednesday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :North Korea's most vulnerable are "at risk of starvation" with the economy worsening due to a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, and UN sanctions imposed over the country's nuclear programmes should be eased, a UN human rights expert said Wednesday.

The impoverished nation has been behind a rigid blockade since early last year to protect itself from the pandemic, with the economy suffering and trade with key partner China dwindling to a trickle.

In June, state-run KCTV admitted North Korea was facing a "food crisis", sounding the alarm in a country with a moribund agricultural sector that has long struggled to feed the population.

The same month, leader Kim Jong Un said the food situation was "getting tense".

Ordinary North Koreans are "struggling on a daily basis... to live a life of dignity", and the worsening humanitarian situation could "turn into a crisis", Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN special rapporteur on human rights, said in his latest report.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, which have seen rapid progress under Kim.

Quintana said such restrictions should be eased to protect the country's most vulnerable in the face of a severe food shortage.

"The most vulnerable children and elderly are at risk of starvation," he said.

"Sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council should be reviewed and eased when necessary to both facilitate humanitarian and lifesaving assistance." The report comes about three months after the UN's Food and Agricultural Organisation said North Korea was facing a food shortage of around 860,000 tonnes this year, and could experience a "harsh lean period".

Pyongyang has stayed away from talks on its nuclear programme since the collapse of a second summit between Kim and then US president Donald Trump in Hanoi and has rebuffed South Korean efforts to revive dialogue.

Under President Joe Biden, the United States has repeatedly declared its willingness to meet North Korean representatives, while saying it will seek denuclearisation.

But this week Kim blamed Washington for tensions on the peninsula, and insisted Pyongyang's weapons were for self-defence and not aimed at any particular country.

Related Topics

Shortage United Nations China Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Progress Same Hanoi United States North Korea Kim Jong June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European equities drop at open 13th Oct, 2021

European equities drop at open 13th Oct, 2021

2 minutes ago
 Shahenshah-e-Qawwali 'Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan' ..

Shahenshah-e-Qawwali 'Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan' remembered

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring uninterrupted supply of ..

Commissioner for ensuring uninterrupted supply of sugar, flour in markets

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.224 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.224 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Plans to Start Full-Cycle Production of Sp ..

Belarus Plans to Start Full-Cycle Production of Sputnik V Vaccine by Year End - ..

25 minutes ago
 EU Ambassador Says Carbon Regulation Will Not Disc ..

EU Ambassador Says Carbon Regulation Will Not Discriminate Against Russia

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.