UN Runs 'Huge' Humanitarian Operation In Yemen's Hudaydah - Coordinator

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:20 PM

UN Runs 'Huge' Humanitarian Operation in Yemen's Hudaydah - Coordinator

The United Nations has a large humanitarian operation underway in the western Yemeni region of Hudaydah, with relief convoys going to the main city every day, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the country told Sputnik

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United Nations has a large humanitarian operation underway in the western Yemeni region of Hudaydah, with relief convoys going to the main city every day, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the country told Sputnik.

"We have huge operations in Hudaydah. We travel there all the time.

There are a number of organizations, many that are providing food and they are providing water and providing health care. They are providing specialized services and those convoys leave every day," Grande said.

The UN helped Yemeni rivals to broker a truce for Hudaydah and its surroundings more than a year ago, which unlocked lifesaving assistance. Hundreds of thousands of people were driven to the brink of starvation by the Saudi-led siege of the key coastal city, through which a bulk of relief aid had passed.

