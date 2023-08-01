UN, Russia Discuss Commercial Air Operators' Services for UN Field Operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United Nations and Russia held talks in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss issues related to the aviation services provided by Russian commercial air operators to UN field operations, spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The UN was represented by Atul Khare, under-secretary-general for operational support. The Russian delegation was led by Alexander Neradko, director general of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

"The United Nations and the Russian Federation held the Ninth Annual Aviation Talks on 1 August 2023 in Moscow ... The two sides discussed issues related to the aviation services provided by commercial air operators registered in the Russian Federation to United Nations field operations," Haq said in a statement.

The Russian side during the talks highlighted the longstanding cooperation between Russian commercial aviation providers and the UN, according to the statement.

Khare expressed his satisfaction with the contributions of the Russian companies, particularly during special situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Haq added.

In 2020, the United Nations expressed gratitude to Russia for being the first air carrier to agree to transfer COVID-19 patients on UN medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) flights.