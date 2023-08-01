Open Menu

UN, Russia Discuss Commercial Air Operators' Services For UN Field Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:02 PM

UN, Russia Discuss Commercial Air Operators' Services for UN Field Operations

The United Nations and Russia held talks in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss issues related to the aviation services provided by Russian commercial air operators to UN field operations, spokesperson Farhan Haq said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United Nations and Russia held talks in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss issues related to the aviation services provided by Russian commercial air operators to UN field operations, spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The UN was represented by Atul Khare, under-secretary-general for operational support. The Russian delegation was led by Alexander Neradko, director general of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

"The United Nations and the Russian Federation held the Ninth Annual Aviation Talks on 1 August 2023 in Moscow ... The two sides discussed issues related to the aviation services provided by commercial air operators registered in the Russian Federation to United Nations field operations," Haq said in a statement.

The Russian side during the talks highlighted the longstanding cooperation between Russian commercial aviation providers and the UN, according to the statement.

Khare expressed his satisfaction with the contributions of the Russian companies, particularly during special situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Haq added.

In 2020, the United Nations expressed gratitude to Russia for being the first air carrier to agree to transfer COVID-19 patients on UN medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) flights.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia August 2020

Recent Stories

Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln Fi ..

Iraq's Monthly Oil Export Revenues Exceed $8Bln First Time in 2023 - Oil Ministr ..

5 minutes ago
 State Department Says Future of US Assistance to N ..

State Department Says Future of US Assistance to Niger at Stake Amid Coup

5 minutes ago
 US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's En ..

US Senators Introduce Bill to Support Ukraine's Energy Sector, Europe's Energy S ..

11 minutes ago
 UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground Aft ..

UAV in Russia's Sevastopol Detonates on Ground After Work of Electronic Warfare ..

14 minutes ago
 US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Prob ..

US Army General, Professor Conduct Unofficial Probe Into Military Whistleblower ..

14 minutes ago
 Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme He ..

Weekly Hospitalizations in Japan Due to Extreme Heat Surpass 11,000 Landmark - R ..

14 minutes ago
Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to F ..

Rights Watchdog Calls on Nigerien Authorities to Free Detained President, Offici ..

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) extends bills' payment date for Batch ..

12 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imra ..

Atta Tarar sees 'new standard of justice' for Imran Niazi

12 minutes ago
 Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffe ..

Role of doctors, nurses essential in serving suffering humanity: Governor Baloch ..

12 minutes ago
 US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Pl ..

US Awaiting on Allies to Finalize F-16 Training Plan for Ukrainian Pilots - Repo ..

12 minutes ago
 Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World