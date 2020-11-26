UrduPoint.com
UN Saddened To Hear News Of Legendary Footballer Diego Maradona's Death - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

UN Saddened to Hear News of Legendary Footballer Diego Maradona's Death - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The United Nations is saddened to hear about the passing of legendary Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Argentine Football Association confirmed that Maradona died at the age 60.

"It's very sad to hear this news.

He was an inspiration to many. He did a lot of positive work for us as a [United Nations Children's Fund] Goodwill Ambassador. Sometimes, it seemed as if he had been touched by the hand of God," Haq said.

On October 30, Maradona was taken to a hospital for medical examination. The authorities later announced that Maradona had undergone a brain surgery. Maradona was discharged from the facility on November 12.

