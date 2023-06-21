UN Sanctions Against South Sudan Complicate Deployment of Armed Forces - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The sanctions against South Sudan imposed by the UN Security Council have complicated the deployment of armed forces, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said on Tuesday.

"The sanctions regime on South Sudan, the sanctions by the Security Council has noticeably complicated the deployment of unified Armed Forces units and complicated the straightening of governments to security entities," Evstigneeva told the Security Council members.

The parameters of the arms embargo are being eased but that's not enough, she added.

Russia's position at the UN is usually advocating for fewer restrictions and careful monitoring of the situation on the ground.

Clashes between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out on April 15 after a long period of rising tensions within the military. The United Nations estimates that more than 400 people have died and thousands have been displaced by the ongoing power struggle. Countries have been evacuating their nationals and diplomats from Sudan since Sunday.