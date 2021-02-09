UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Sanctions Report Shows North Korea Made Progress In Missile Technology - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

UN Sanctions Report Shows North Korea Made Progress in Missile Technology - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) North Korea continued to develop its defense infrastructure in 2020 and achieved notable progress in its missile technology throughout the past year, a UN source with knowledge of the sanctions monitoring regime told Sputnik.

"Given that the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] has shown new types of missiles at two recent parades, announced plans to create tactical nuclear weapons and submarine-launched ballistic missiles, it is clear that North Korea's missile program has not stood still and that significant progress has been made here. This is reflected in the experts' report," the source said.

The UN report also documented continued violations of the sanctions through cross-border trade and smuggling, despite an overall reduction on the back of the pandemic and border closures, the source said. Nevertheless, the sanctions continued to exact significant economic pressure on Pyongyang.

North Korea has been under sanctions from the UN Security Council since 2006 and has been strengthened over the years to pressure the state to suspend its nuclear weapons program.

In a parade speech late last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a rare apology to his citizens for failing to reverse the dire economic situation in the country.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Nuclear Pyongyang Progress North Korea Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan women’s series against Zimbabwe begins ..

15 seconds ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2021 in Pakistan

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

11 hours ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks US State Secretary ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.