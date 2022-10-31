UrduPoint.com

UN Says 12 Vessels Transiting Grain Deal Corridor En Route To Istanbul, 2 To Ukraine Ports

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 08:12 PM

No incidents have been recorded on Monday in the Black Sea corridor created under the grain deal, with 12 loaded vessels currently heading en route to Istanbul and two inbound vessels sailing toward Ukrainian ports, the chief of the media and communications unit in the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Initiative told Sputnik

"We can only speak about the maritime corridor (not the whole of the Black Sea). In the maritime humanitarian corridor, there have been no incidents recorded today.

12 loaded vessels are transiting the corridor as we speak with destination Istanbul where they will undergo inspection. Two inbound vessels have also transited the corridor with destination Ukrainian ports," Ismini Palla said.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following attacks by Ukraine on vessels of the Russian Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea.

