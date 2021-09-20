(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Libyan authorities intercepted 134 migrants trying to reach the European coast by sea and brought them back to the Libyan shore overnight, the UN refugee agency said on Monday.

"Last night, 134 persons were disembarked at Azzawiya Oil Refinery after being rescued/intercepted at sea," it tweeted.

The UN agency said its workers were present at the disembarkation, alongside the International Red Cross, and provided urgent assistance to survivors.

"We reiterate that Libya is not a safe port to return refugees and migrants to," it stressed.

The International Organization for Migration's Libya office said in August's situation report that over 23,000 migrants had been returned to the country since the start of the year.