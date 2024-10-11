UN says 2 peacekeepers wounded in south Lebanon explosions

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) UN peacekeepers in Lebanon on Friday warned of "very serious risks" for their Blue Helmets after explosions wounded two mission members near the Israeli border, the second such incident in two days.

Israel and Hezbollah have been clashing in south Lebanon since last week when Israel announced "targeted" incursions into Lebanon against the Lebanese group.

Friday's incidents came after peacekeeping mission UNIFIL said its positions had been "repeatedly hit" and two Indonesian Blue Helmets were injured on Thursday, sparking a wave of international condemnation.

On Friday morning, "UNIFIL's Naqura headquarters was affected by explosions for the second time in the last 48 hours. Two peacekeepers were injured after two explosions occurred close to an observation tower," the peacekeeping mission said.

A UNIFIL spokeswoman said they were Sri Lankan.