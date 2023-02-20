UN Says 2023 Funding for Its International Humanitarian Programs Below 50%

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United Nations has less than 50% for its international humanitarian programs this year, with the situation expected to become even worse in 2024, Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said on Monday.

"We have a roughly likely funding this year for international programs. Probably just a little below 50%," Griffiths said at the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, adding that the situation might become even more difficult in 2024.

In this regard, the UN official stressed the importance of engaging with the civil society and bringing back humanitarian enterprise.

Roughly 60 organizations from about 50 countries as well as UN representatives are participating in the two-day Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum that kicked off earlier on Monday. The forum is taking place amid numerous conflicts around the world and in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The conference is expected to produce numerous agreements.