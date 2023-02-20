UrduPoint.com

UN Says 2023 Funding For Its International Humanitarian Programs Below 50%

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

UN Says 2023 Funding for Its International Humanitarian Programs Below 50%

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United Nations has less than 50% for its international humanitarian programs this year, with the situation expected to become even worse in 2024, Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said on Monday.

"We have a roughly likely funding this year for international programs. Probably just a little below 50%," Griffiths said at the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, adding that the situation might become even more difficult in 2024.

In this regard, the UN official stressed the importance of engaging with the civil society and bringing back humanitarian enterprise.

Roughly 60 organizations from about 50 countries as well as UN representatives are participating in the two-day Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum that kicked off earlier on Monday. The forum is taking place amid numerous conflicts around the world and in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The conference is expected to produce numerous agreements.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Turkey Civil Society Riyadh Enterprise From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

46 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

47 minutes ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

2 hours ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.