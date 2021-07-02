UN Says 2.1Mln Children Suffering From Conflict, Hunger in Niger

More than 2.1 million children in Niger will need humanitarian assistance this year alone as the western African nation is being battered by a storm of conflict, droughts and diseases, the UN children's rights agency UNICEF said on Friday

"In 2021, 3.8 million people, including 2.1 million children, will need humanitarian assistance in Niger. Many of those in need are in hard-to-reach areas with limited humanitarian access," a report read.

The 20-page "Suffering in Silence" report said the number of children in need rose 30% compared to last year, while insecurity in Niger and neighboring countries and travel restrictions imposed by the government were hampering aid access to conflict- and crisis-affected populations.

The agency estimated that 2.7 million Nigeriens were experiencing food insecurity, with 1.6 million children suffering from malnutrition, 450,000 of them severely. Some 400,000 children have been out of school due to insecurity or natural disasters.

These acute vulnerabilities are being brutally exploited by militants who are recruiting child soldiers. Boys are also being exploited for work, while girls are at risk of abduction, forced marriage and sexual exploitation, UNICEF said.