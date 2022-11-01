UrduPoint.com

UN Says 3 Outbound Vessels Transiting Grain Deal Corridor, Russia Has Been Informed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Three outbound vessels are sailing through the maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea on Tuesday, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said in a new update after Russia suspended its participation in the deal

Three outbound vessels are sailing through the maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea on Tuesday, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said in a new update after Russia suspended its participation in the deal.

"The UN Secretariat at the JCC reports that today three outbound vessels are transiting the maritime humanitarian corridor. The movement of these vessels has been agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations to the JCC. The Russian delegation to the JCC has been informed," Ismini Palla said in a statement.

The vessels are carrying a total of 84,490 metric tons of grain and food, the statement added.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol.

The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, with Ukraine using the Black Sea grain deal security corridor.

On Monday, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said that Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed on the traffic route for 16 vessels in the Black Sea on October 31 under the grain agreement.

Russia has said that the movement of ships along the security corridor in the Black Sea is now unacceptable, since Kiev uses it to conduct military operations against Russia.

