UrduPoint.com

UN Says 30% Of Sudan's People Will Need Aid Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:46 PM

UN says 30% of Sudan's people will need aid next year

Thirty percent of Sudan's population will need humanitarian aid next year, the UN warned in a report Monday, saying the rate is "the highest in a decade"

Khartoum, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Thirty percent of Sudan's population will need humanitarian aid next year, the UN warned in a report Monday, saying the rate is "the highest in a decade".

It blamed Sudan's economic crisis and the Covid pandemic, floods and disease and the fact Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries, also hosts millions of refugees and internally displaced people or IDPs.

The UN Office of Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 14.3 million of Sudan's population of 47.9 million, including both citizens and refugees, will require humanitarian assistance next year.

This is about 800,000 more people than this year, the report said, adding that "the number of people in need in Sudan in 2022 is the highest in the past decade".

More than half of the vulnerable population are women and children.

Sudan has nearly three million IDPs after decades of conflict, including in the western region of Darfur where fighting from 2003 left 300,000 dead according to the UN.

The country also hosts nearly 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers, 68 percent of them from South Sudan which seceded in 2011.

Sudan has been grappling with political turbulence that worsened following the April 2019 ouster of president Omar al-Bashir after mass protests against his rule.

Since then Sudan has been ruled by a transition government, until more turmoil hit in October.

Military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25 but, after international condemnation and mass protests, reinstated the premier in a November 21 deal.

Sudan has recently also suffered runaway inflation and embarked on tough economic reforms, including slashing subsidies on petrol and diesel and launching a managed Currency float.

Related Topics

Dead Petrol Prime Minister World United Nations Condemnation Sudan April October November Women 2019 From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza, Shoaib to do ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ for Urduflix

9 minutes ago
 Namibia reports 18 Omicron cases, urges calm, vigi ..

Namibia reports 18 Omicron cases, urges calm, vigilance

5 minutes ago
 S.Africa urges vaccines 'without delay' as cases s ..

S.Africa urges vaccines 'without delay' as cases surge

5 minutes ago
 Scholz names Germany's first gender-equal cabinet

Scholz names Germany's first gender-equal cabinet

5 minutes ago
 Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $ ..

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

5 minutes ago
 Rs31.548bn development projects to turn KP land of ..

Rs31.548bn development projects to turn KP land of tourism, adventure sports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.