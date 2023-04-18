UrduPoint.com

UN Says 34 Million Afghans In Poverty Under Taliban Rule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:31 PM

UN says 34 million Afghans in poverty under Taliban rule

The number of Afghans in poverty nearly doubled to 34 million as the nation was racked by the collapse of the US-backed government and the Taliban takeover, the United Nations said Tuesday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The number of Afghans in poverty nearly doubled to 34 million as the nation was racked by the collapse of the US-backed government and the Taliban takeover, the United Nations said Tuesday.

Vast foreign subsidies were halted and aid programmes dramatically cut back after the US-backed republic fell in 2021 as many countries refused to deal with the Taliban authorities in Kabul.

Those NGOs still providing vital help were dealt a further blow in December last year by a Taliban government order barring Afghan women from working for them.

The curb was extended this month to the UN's Afghan female employees and the organisation said it faces an "appalling choice" over whether to continue its aid schemes.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released on Tuesday a stark new assessment of 2022 data estimating 34 million Afghans were living below the poverty line.

The figure is a staggering increase of 15 million on 2020, the last full year of rule by the Western-backed government that crumbled in a matter of weeks the following summer.

There is no contemporary census data for Afghanistan but the UN uses a population estimate of 40 million, meaning 85 percent of the nation is projected to be in poverty.

"Some have been compelled to sell their homes, land, or assets that generate income," the UNDP report said.

The UN airlifts vast sums of US Dollars into Afghanistan to pay staff and operating costs -- cash injections that have also been vital in shoring up the nation's faltering economy.

- 'Into the abyss' - About $1.8 billion was imported this way between December 2021 and January 2023, according to the UN's mission in Afghanistan.

It warned at the start of the year "if the volume of assistance that the UN is able to provide diminishes the amount of cash shipped will be reduced".

That means if the UN winnows down its work owing to the Taliban government curbs, it will have the double effect of reducing aid and cutting a crucial economic lifeline for desperate Afghans.

The UN has also warned that restrictions may turn off the aid tap at the source, with donors wary of committing cash to projects that cannot be implemented.

The UN's 2023 Afghanistan appeal has thus far raised only five percent of its $4.6 billion goal.

"If foreign aid is reduced this year, Afghanistan may fall from the cliff edge into the abyss," the UNDP resident representative in Afghanistan, Abdallah Al Dardari, said in a statement.

Many organisations suspended their operations in protest against the December ban on NGOs employing Afghan women.

An exemption was granted to those working in the health sector following days of wrangling, but the UNDP said 150 NGOs and aid agencies "have suspended all or part of their work".

Aid officials say they need women workers to help identify and support Afghan women beneficiaries across the country.

"The ban has very negative consequences," Dardari told reporters during the release of the UNDP report in Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Protest United Nations January May December Women 2020 Undp All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Jordanian King

UAE President receives Jordanian King

2 minutes ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager denies reports of her de ..

Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager denies reports of her death

5 minutes ago
 US Congressman Scott Calls Macron's China State Vi ..

US Congressman Scott Calls Macron's China State Visit 'Selfish, Individualistic' ..

4 minutes ago
 Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer Demand Governme ..

Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer Demand Government Limit Ukraine's Grain Suppl ..

4 minutes ago
 Saudi FM meets Syria's Assad on first Damascus tri ..

Saudi FM meets Syria's Assad on first Damascus trip since war

4 minutes ago
 Artemis II Member Says Moon Cooperation With Russi ..

Artemis II Member Says Moon Cooperation With Russia, China Possible, But Takes L ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.